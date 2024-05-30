Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail Dromo have been confirmed as semifinalists of the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent

BGT shared a video on their Instagram account announcing that the duo and other acts would be competing for a spot in the finals on May 26, 2024, at 8 pm

Many Ghanaians were excited about the news as they talked about waiting in anticipation for the results after their fantastic auditions; others also cheered them up in the comments

It has been confirmed that Ghanaian dancers Abigail Dromo and Afronita have been selected as semifinalists in the ongoing Britain's Got Talent competition in the UK.

Abigail and Afronita confirmed semi-finalists of BGT

Britain's Got Talent took to their official Instagram page to announce the acts that would be battling it out for a spot in the finals on the talent show.

The first act in the video was Ghana's own Afronita and Abigail, and the video was their electrifying performance in the auditions of the competition.

In the caption of the video, BGT announced that Afronita and Abigail, together with other acts, would compete for a spot in the next step of the competition on May 30, 2024, at 8 pm.

Below is the trailer video for the fourth live show of Britain's Got Talent.

Reactions to the video

Many Ghanaians thronged the comment section of the Instagram post to share their excitement after seeing Abigail and Afronita making it to the semifinals of the competition.

Others were hopeful that the two dancers would make it to the finals and would eventually be declared winners of BGT 2024.

Below are the lovely reactions:

naa_atswei said:

Been waiting ❤️

de_ri.es said:

Ghana to the wiase Ghanaians let’s gather here and support them❤️❤️❤️

tracyowusu55 said:

Let’s go Abigail and Afronita

tashabebe126 said:

Go girlllllss

afiasafosoronko said:

Afronitaa and Abigail all the way✨️

queennie_samantha said:

Afronitaaaaaaaaaaaaaa and Abigaillllllllll let’s gooooo

classyy_sophia said:

My people oo,God see them through, Afronita and Abigail ❤️

yhaw_lord said:

Afronita and Abigail..! Yess!

_maame_danquah said:

Afronita and Abigail

victoriapeps2020 said:

Afronita and Abigail

