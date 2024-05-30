Lil Win: Video Of Actor Driving His Benz Prior To The Incident Pops Up, Ghanaians React
- Lil Win is trending after a recent video of him driving his Mercedes Benz went viral
- In the video, the actor was being hailed by a young man as he sped off in his car
- Many people who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the video
A recent video of Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lil Win, driving the Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 on the streets of Kumasi has surfaced online.
The video has emerged after the actor survived a fatal accident which claimed the life of a three-year-old boy.
The video, which is making rounds online and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @qmblogger, showed the moment the actor was spotted in the plush car on the compound of a media house ready to set off.
As he was exiting the premises, a young man who appeared on the scene and wanted to make his presence felt started showering the actor with praises.
The show of affection from the fan caught the attention of Lil Win, who then rolled down his car window, gave him money and quickly sped off.
The short clip, which highlights Lil Win's love for fast cars and how he drives, had raked in over 27,000 likes and 300 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Netizens who thronged the video's comment section shared varied opinions, with some saying the actor was speeding in this instance.
And so what? He over speed or drive slow kraa it has already happened just pray he get better soon that’s all
Kelly Osbourne commented;
fans no yɛ too much saa no aa na Lilwin gyimi abɛtɛ
Asarephotography added;
So do we still have some mad people defending. Eeeih Ghana. What was the speed for. The damage of the car says it all.
NKB Designs reacted:
eii San Andreas anaa
Car dealer who sold Benz to Lil Win speaks
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the car dealer who sold the vehicle to Lil Win opened up about the car's capabilities and his reaction to the incident.
He touched on the car's powerful engine, capable of reaching high speeds quickly, which he suspects might have contributed to the crash.
He confirmed that Lil Win had purchased the car for GH¢480k, a figure that was initially met with scepticism when he mentioned it in an interview.
