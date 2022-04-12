Kwadwo Nkansah (Lilwin) age, net worth, movies, house and cars, latest updates

The success of Kwando Nkasah in the entertainment industry is that of rags to riches. Kwadwo was not lucky in education as he was always last in class, which discouraged him and he eventually dropped out. However, the comedian did not give up on life's success. Today, he is one of the richest and most sought after actors in Ghana.

Kwadwo Nkansah is a Ghanaian musician, actor, and comedian. His professional name is Lin Win. The comedian is famous for acting both in Ghallywood and Kumawood. Moreover, Lil Win has released various hit songs.

Early life

Kwadwo Nkansah was born on April 15, 1987, in Ahenkro Kwaman, Ashanti, Ghana. His parents are Adwoa Afrah and Kwadwo Boadi Nkansah. Kwadwo has six siblings. The Kumawood actor attended Kenyasi Abrem, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, for his Junior High School.

Before finishing junior school, the music artist dropped out in grade six because he always took the last position in the class. For a long time, the renowned comedian-actor was only known to possess basic education until he recently went back to school to further his education at Abbeam Institute of Technology.

Acting career

Lil Win has featured in more than ten films. Moreover, he is gifted to act in both English and Twi local language, making him one of the most sought-after and highest-paid actors in the Ghanaian film industry.

The Kumawood actor first made his debut in the film industry in Daakye Asem Nti movie, acting alongside famous actors and actresses’ including Vivian Jill, Agya Koo, Michael Afraine, and Kwasi Boakye. He was not the leading actor in this movie, but his exquisite performance attracted other directors and producers who featured him in other lucrative movies.

Among the Ghana directors who noticed and believed in the comedian’s acting capability was Theophilus Amoabeng, AKA Batman. Theophilus introduced Kwadwo into the Kumawood film industry and featured him in the movie Daakye Asem Nti. Through his exemplary acting skills, the movie became a nationwide hit.

He is known for appearing in movies such as:

Azonto Ghost

Sika Kasa

Sika Kasa

Agye Nyame Bamu

Bonsam Bofo

Mogya Kronkron

Boyz Abre

Obaa Nti

Sure Banker

Amammere Fie

Okwantuni Mmobro

Music

Apart from acting, talented Lil Win is also a musician. The Kumawood actor has released various songs such as Nyame Gye Me, Akyire Asem Me, Twedie, Me Yare, and Obumpa. The music video for Nyame Gye Me received a lot of media hype because it was shot in Denkyra Obuasi, a location that was recently hit by a controversial scandal.

The song features Top Kay and was produced by Boss Nation Music and directed by Steve Gyamfi. The video was released in 2017, and it received positive reception and applause from fans. It has more than half a million views on YouTube.

Through his acting and music career, the actor has won many honours, awards, and other achievements. The accolades include:

Most Favourite Actor at the Akoben Movie Awards (2014)

Best Actor Lead Role for the Movie Boys Abre (2014)

Nomination for Best Actor Supporting Role (2014)

Kumawood Akoben Film Festival Awards (KAFFA)- 2016/17

Wife and children

Lil Win met, dated, and married Patricia Afriyie in a beautiful wedding ceremony. The wedding was attended by many fans who hoped that their union would last.

The couple welcomed their firstborn son, Kwabena Ampong, in 2013. Win and Patricia had two more kids although their marriage fell apart after four years.

The reason behind the divorce was a painting of cheating allegations and abuse. Patricia accused Lil Win of throwing her out of their matrimonial house and taking back the car he bought for her.

The comedian’s wife claimed that Kwadwo constantly abused her psychologically and emotionally. Currently, Kwadwo is not married and is concentrating on building his career and raising his son, whom they co-parent with his ex-wife.

Kwadwo Nkansah's house and cars

Despite not succeeding in education, the Kumawood actor prides himself on showing the world his wealth. His social media pages are full of photos showing his expensive taste in cars, houses, and other valuables. Moreover, Lil has used his riches to employ a publicist and bodyguard.

Among his fleet of vehicles include saloon cars and SUVs. His recent model of a car is an expensive, new customized Chevrolet Camaro and Rolls Royce Phantom. The actor recently built an eight-bedroom house that he later gifted his mother on her 70th birthday. The massive house has all the modern appliances.

Kwadwo Nkansah's net worth and latest updates

As of 2022, the Kumawood actor has an approximate net worth of $3 million.

Lil Win has reportedly married his US-based girlfriend Maame Serwah, in a private ceremony. The star had already divorced his former wife to get attached to his new woman.

Kwadwo Nkansah's fast facts

Who is Kwadwo Nkansah's new wife? Kwadwo is not married and is concentrating on building his career and raising his sons after divorcing Patricia Afriyie. What is Kwadwo Nkansah's net worth? As of 2022, the Kumawood actor has an approximate net worth of $3 million. What is the name of Kwadwo Nkansah? Kwadwo Nkansah is his real name. However, his nickname is Lil Win. Who is the father of Kwadwo Nkansah? His father’s name is Mr Kwadwo Boadi Nkansah. How old is Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win? He is 35 years old. Kwadwo was born on April 15, 1987. What is Kwando Nkasah’s nationality? He is a Ghanaian.

Kwadwo Nkasah is a popular name in the movie industry. He has been a Ghallywood and Kumawood actor for a long time. Moreover, Kwadwo is gifted to act in both English and Twi local language making him a desirable icon in the industry.

