Lil Win recently crushed his Mercedez Benz AMG C43 while on his way to his A Country Called Ghana movie premiere

The car dealer who sold the vehicle to Lil Win has opened up about the vehicle, the price and his reaction when he heard about the incident

He mentioned that the actor bought the vehicle for GH¢480k, a figure many Ghanaians doubted when the actor initially mentioned it in an interview

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win was involved in a serious car accident while driving his Mercedes Benz AMG C43 to the premiere of his movie A Country Called Ghana.

The car dealer who sold the vehicle to Lil Win opened up about the car's capabilities and his reaction to the incident. He highlighted the car's powerful engine, capable of reaching high speeds quickly, which he suspects might have contributed to the crash.

Lil Win had purchased the car for GH¢480k, a figure that was initially met with scepticism when he mentioned it in an interview. The dealer confirmed Lil Win's claim, putting any doubts about the cost of the vehicle to rest.

Ghanaians react

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

dabs1964 said:

One thing people have to realise is that NEVER PUT YOUR TRUST IN a CAR because it is a machine. Anything can happen. You can only trust in its RELIABILITY. Even though it's not.

consciousliving3978 said:

This man is very intelligent. He speaks very well

kukuaministrys9674 wrote:

This man is very real and genuine, I even bought a car from him last two years. God bless you Owoahene.

anitaklimke956 said:

Thank you very much, Mr. OWOAHENE, for giving us this info, as well as the one you have for LILWIN.

Lil Win's wife celebrates his accident survival

In another story, Maame Serwaa, the Ghanaian-American wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, was overjoyed after hearing that her husband had survived a ghastly accident in Kumasi.

She danced and sang to Daddy Lumba and Great Ampong's song titled Hossana in a TikTok video.

The video got many people celebrating with her, while others were concerned about the life of a 3-year-old who was claimed in the accident.

