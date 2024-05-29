Lil Win's publicist has disclosed why the actor left the hospital shortly after his accident on May 25, 2024

According to him, Lil Win left the hospital, insisting on going to see his prophet, Reverend Adom Kyei Duah, who was present at the actor's movie premiere, which happened that day

The publicist narrated how Lil Win rejected injections given to him by doctors at the hospital but still managed to have the strength to attend the A Country Called Ghana premiere

The publicist of Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, has revealed the reasons behind the actor's early departure from the hospital following the car accident on May 25, 2024.

Despite medical advice, Lil Win insisted on leaving the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to meet with his spiritual advisor, Reverend Adom Kyei Duah.

The publicist shared that Lil Win was taken to the hospital after the accident for immediate medical attention. However, the actor refused the injections offered by the medical team. Instead, he strongly desired to visit Reverend Adom Kyei Duah, who was also attending the premiere of Lil Win's latest movie, A Country Called Ghana, on the same day.

Lil Win's determination to see his prophet and attend the movie premiere has raised eyebrows. The publicist emphasised that Lil Win's decision was driven by his deep faith and trust in spiritual guidance, as he believed seeing Adom Kyei Duah would bring him healing.

Netizens react to the publicist's claim

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

AbaaVictory said:

The guy who was talking is very stup!d guy and he will one day become a victim.

kwayeboadu said:

After overspeeding and causing accident he went to see his pastor smh

Lil Win's publicist blames father of the deceased

In a related story, Lil Win's publicist came out to defend the actor after an accident he was involved in killed a three-year-old boy.

The tragic car accident happened on May 25, 2024, just hours before the premiere of his movie in Kumasi.

The actor reportedly attempted an overtaking and smashed into an oncoming vehicle, but according to Lil Win's publicist, the actor was not at fault.

