Kumawood actor Lil Win was involved in an accident hours before his movie premiere in Kumasi on Saturday, May 25

The accident caused the death of a three-year-old boy called Richard Ampomah, leading to a backlash for the actor

Amid the backlash, an old video has popped up showing Lil Win predicting that people will die because of his movie

The old video has triggered questions about Saturday's accident

Kumawood actor, movie producer, and musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has been trending on social media since his accident in Kumasi.

Lil Win talked of death before his accident Photo source: @ghkwaku, @myjoyonline

Source: Instagram

Lil Win's accident and loss of 3-year-old boy

Lil Win was involved in a motor accident on Saturday, May 25, 2024, before his A Country Called Ghana movie premiere in Kumasi.

The actor was seen being helplessly carried out of a mangled car by bystanders who were at the scene.

It later turned out that a three-year-old boy, Richard Ampomah, a.k.a. Tawiah, who was travelling with his father [Ampomah], died.

The news of Lil Win's accident and the passing of the three-year-old boy have led to criticisms of the actor.

Video of Lil Win shouting 'people' will die because of his movie surfaces

Amid the criticisms, an old video has emerged, deepening the backlash for Lil Win. The video, recorded at an undisclosed location, captures Lilwin's welcoming Charles Awurum and other Nigerian actors featured in his movie, "A Country Called Ghana." The inscription on the video suggests that it was taken ahead of the movie's premiere.

In the footage, Lil Win can be heard boasting about how he would pull a massive crowd at the premiere. However, his comments take an ominous turn as he stated:

"Friday, we will cut off people's heads...this movie will kill people," he said before hugging Charles Awurum.

Watch the video below:

The resurfaced video has reignited discussions and raised questions about Lil Win's seemingly concerning remarks before the highly anticipated event.

While the context and intent behind his statement remain unclear, the video has sparked speculation and criticism on social media platforms.

Fans and critics alike have taken to various online platforms to express their opinions and concerns, with some attributing deeper meaning to Lilwin's words and others dismissing them as hyperbole.

Man whose 3-year-old son died in Lil Win accident to undergo surgery

Meanwhile, a surviving victim of Lil Win's accident, Jacob Kofi Ampomah, has spoken about the incident.

In an interview, the father who lost his three-year-old son in the accident shared how devastating it has been.

Apart from losing his son, Ampomah's leg was broken, and he had to undergo surgery to correct it.

Source: YEN.com.gh