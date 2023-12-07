Prince Gyasi has become the first Black photographer to have his work featured in the Pirelli calendar

His photograph of Otumfuo made the Ashanti King the first African monarch in the calendar's history

Netizens heap the photographer with praise as he chalks this milestone with Otumfuo

Ghanaian visual artist, Prince Gyasi has become the first black and African photographer to shoot for the Pirelli calendar, an exclusive gift from the tyre company to high-end customers and celebs.

Since the magazine's founding in 1964, the 2024 edition will be the first time working with a black photographer.

Speaking to the Guardian, the 28-year-old Ghanaian says he deems it an honour and an opportunity to open the floodgates for other black creatives.

Prince Gyasi's features Otumfuo in Pirelli calendar Photo source: Twitter/Opemsuoradio, Instagram/Princejyesi

Source: Instagram

Prince Gyasi shoots Otumfuo for the 2024 Pirelli Calendar

According to the Pirelli Calendar's official website, the 2024 edition will feature top names in entertainment Idris Elba, Teyana Taylor, Tiwa Savage and Ghanaian fine painter, Amoako Boafo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The 2024 Pirelli calendar-themed "timelessness" will also have a photo of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the royal monarch of the Ashanti Kingdom.

This makes Otumfuo Osei Tutu the first-ever monarch from Africa to grace the Pirelli calendar, as spotted in a new video by an account affiliated with the kingdom.

The historical milestone which will be unveiled in 2024 is set to coincide with the king's silver jubilee on the Golden Stool, exciting scores of netizens who can't wait to witness the explosion of royalty and culture come next year.

Netizens react to Prince Gyasi and Otumfuo's collaboration

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Asantehene and Otumfuo's milestone.

@quame_age wrote:

We keep making the waves , they can continue to hate and spew nonsense. We will keep winning ❤️

@TheOnlyClement said:

Otumfuo Sei Tutu Nyame Kɛse wo nkwa so ✊Asanteman nkwa so ✊Piawwwwwwww ✌️

@quame_age remarked:

Enemies can watch and hate but Asante will continue to be Oman kese3. PIAAAAWWWWW❤️

@defoBenjamin exclaimed:

Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ababio ankasa he be small god ! You can’t hate a god . Can you?

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II attends King Charles's coronation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh documented Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's appearance in the United Kingdom for King Charles's coronation.

The King and his wife's majestic Kente and cultural display took centre stage in the event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh