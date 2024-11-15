Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy welcomed Jamaican dancehall musician Spice into Ghana on the morning of Friday, November 15, 2024

Upon arriving, she spoke to the media and noted that it was her first time in the country, as she lauded Stonebwoy for making it possible

The video excited many social media users who wished the Jamaican dancehall queen a successful stay in the country

Bhimnation President Stonebwoy gave Jamaican dancehall queen Spice a rousing welcome to Ghana ahead of the ‘Jiggle & Whine’ video shoot.

Spice lands in Ghana

Upon arriving, Spice was met with fans and the media, who were elated to welcome her into the country at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

She noted that she was excited to be in Ghana. Despite being in the country for 25 years, she had not been to Ghana.

The Round Round hitmaker said that if anyone did the math, she had been in so many countries in her 25 years in the music industry.

"I am so excited to be here. Let me tell you something. I have been in the music for 25 years and so if you do the maths, you would know how many places I have travelled to. But this is my most exciting trip yet. Ghana, the queen is here."

Speaking to the press, Spice noted that this was her first time visiting Ghana and that the world should know that the Ghanaian dancehall musician was the first person to bring her into the country.

Reactions as Spice lands in Ghana

Below are the exciting reactions of Ghanaians seeing Spice's grand arrival in Ghana:

lord_flakko1 said:

"Is going to be a long weekend but not for us #bhimnatives. 😂"

annordesmondaddo said:

"Akwaaba To Our Mother, We Waving Out Laud GH we Rep 🎈🎈🎈🎈"

Below are videos of Spice's grand welcome:

