Sessinam, the Volta Region's representative, has claimed multiple awards on the Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026 stage, including two Star Performer titles

The contestant has drawn attention for her deep knowledge of Ewe culture, showcasing traditions such as Alɔkpli, Agbadza, Borborbor and Zigi

The Volta Regional Minister pledged GH¢10,000 towards Sessinam's campaign on September 23, 2026, signalling strong institutional backing for her bid

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Sessinam, the Volta Region's representative at Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026, has been building a compelling case for the crown through standout performances, cultural depth and growing regional support.

Volta region's Sessinam models in elegant outfits. Photo credit: @tv3.

Source: Instagram

2026 GMB winner: Sessinam's award-winning run on the GMB Stage

A few 2026 GMB contestants in this year's competition have collected hardware quite like Sessinam.

She claimed Star Performer honours on Rhythms of Our Land Night and repeated that feat during the Destination Ghana tourism stage. A Best Costume award followed during a subsequent cultural performance.

Winning across multiple challenge formats is no small thing in a competition that tests contestants in very different ways, and those accolades suggest she has the range to stay competitive as the contest progresses.

Her eloquence has also been formally recognised. On Traditional Delicacy Night, Sessinam walked away with the Most Eloquent award, a reflection of her ability to present ideas clearly and persuasively in a competition that is as much about communication as it is about performance.

The Instagram video is below:

2026 GMB winner: Sessinam's cultural storytelling sets her apart

What has arguably made Sessinam most distinctive is how she has used the GMB platform to bring Volta Region traditions to a national audience. Her performances have woven together music, dance, costume and storytelling to explore the heritage of the Ewe people.

One particularly notable presentation centred on Alɔkpli, an ancestral Ewe taboo dealing with cultural values, relationships and reconciliation — subject matter that many viewers would not have encountered before.

Her showcase of Volta's musical traditions, including Agbadza, Borborbor and Zigi, earned her a Star Performer title and demonstrated a versatility that connects with viewers while giving them something genuinely educational.

The Instagram photos are below:

2026 GMB winner: Volta Region rallies behind Sessinam

Beyond the stage, Sessinam has attracted meaningful institutional support from home. On September 23, 2026, the Volta Regional Minister publicly pledged GH¢10,000 towards her campaign and called on the region to get behind her bid.

The backing of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council adds another layer of credibility to her campaign.

Regional solidarity alone cannot hand her the crown, but it provides resources and momentum that can keep a contestant's campaign alive during the crucial final stages.

With awards, cultural storytelling and a well-organised support base all working in her favour, Sessinam has given herself a genuine platform to challenge for the Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026 title.

The Instagram video is below:

Who is Ohemaa GMB?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about highlighted facts about Ohemaa Sappama Angela, the model, actress and former beauty pageant contestant who represented Bono East in Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2023.

Her pageant journey included promoting the region’s culture and introducing her skincare business, Beauty by Ohemaa.

She is now in the news over theft allegations, which she has denied, saying the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding.

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Source: YEN.com.gh