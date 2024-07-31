Wiyaala has joined the list of celebrities who have composed theme songs for Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant

The song by the Ghanaiana musician talks about the strength of a woman, her background, and how to stand out

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after listening to the lyrics and beats of the GMB theme song

TV3 has posted the official theme song for 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, featuring award-winning female musician Wiyaala.

The top 16 contestants representing the various regions of Ghana looked ethereal in African print dresses and stylish white ensembles for the video shoot.

However, some social media users have expressed honest opinions after carefully listening to the song's lyrics.

2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants and Wiyaala energetically perform the new theme song. Photo credit: @tv3.

Source: Instagram

Many believe that the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful theme song, written and song by Wiyaala, did not meet their expectations.

Wiyaala, noted for promoting her region and nation on international platforms through her music and outfits, wore stylish traditional outfits.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to 2024 GMB theme song

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

akosua_britas stated:

"Soo tv3 this thing sing sounded good in your ears eerh. Ahh. The song is not giving at alll. Bad. The ladies on point and you give us this. How do we sign this. I'm disappointed."

K.obedasamoah stated:

"Nice song 🔥🔥 Wiyaala👏"

Ichbinmajid stated:

"Wiyaala ❤️👏🙌"

maameagyeiwaa_ stated:

"Savannahhh❤️❤️"

Dela_hellen stated:

"Eiii this song dierrrrr"

stellathe_star77 stated:

"Lovely ❤️"

justcletus_ stated:

"Nwom wei de3 ɛnyɛ dɛ deɛ"

naatorshie100 stated:

"No GMB song is gonna pass sharifa song ❤️"

ceo_cos_energy_motors stated:

"ABENA (Western Region) ✅💯🔥 🔥🔥🔥"

Dimado_says stated:

"Let's tell the truth. The song is not singing"

Jsedemofficial stated:

"@wiyaala 👏👏❤️❤️"

Abhenafavour stated:

"Eiiii Ndwom b3n nie😭😂🤭…Mede3, bring back the old one🙄😂 @tv3_ghana."

GMB contestant talks about her project

Meanwhile, Upper East Regional Representative Hama has won over the internet as she spoke about her dream of promoting agriculture in her region.

Watch the video below:

Abiana talks about 2022, 2023 GMB songs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Abiana, who shared her happiness and delight at becoming one of the few female composers of strong songs for Ghana's Most Beautiful competition.

During an interview with YEN.com.gh, the style influencer talked about her early aspirations and what inspired her to pursue a music career, as well as writing the theme song for two pageant editions.

