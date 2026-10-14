The US Consulate General in Lagos presented the late Nollywood legend with a Creative Industry Legend Award at a special reception

Olu Jacobs' sons, Olugbenga and Olusoji, accepted the posthumous award on behalf of the family at the ceremony

The veteran Nigerian actor, who trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, died on September 16, 2026, aged 84

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Late Nollywood icon Olu Jacobs has received a posthumous honour from the United States Consulate General in Lagos, just weeks after his passing in September 2026.

Olu Jacobs receives a posthumous US honour weeks after his death at 84. Image credit: Olu Jacobs, 9ja Today

Source: Facebook

The celebrated Nigerian actor was presented with the Creative Industry Legend Award at a special reception titled "Reel Connections from Hollywood to Nollywood."

The event brought together eight Nigerian creative industry leaders whose work has helped forge meaningful links between Nigeria's entertainment scene and Hollywood.

Jacobs died on 16 September 2026 at the age of 84. Because he could no longer be present, his sons, Olugbenga and Olusoji Jacobs, stepped forward to receive the award on the family's behalf.

US Consulate salutes Olu Jacobs' five-decade career

US Consul General Brandon Hudspeth spoke warmly of the late actor, acknowledging a career that touched theatre, television, film and international productions.

Jacobs, widely known as the "Lion of Lufodo," trained at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London before building a reputation that extended well beyond Nigeria's borders.

Over more than five decades, his commanding screen presence earned him admiration across generations and helped elevate the standing of Nigerian actors on the global stage.

He began his career in British television and international films before becoming one of the most recognisable faces in Nollywood.

The award places Jacobs among a distinguished group of Nigerian creative figures celebrated at the same reception, including actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, filmmaker Kunle Afolayan and theatre producer Bolanle Austen-Peters.

Family gathers to celebrate Olu Jacobs' legacy

Beyond the formal recognition, Olu Jacobs' memory has continued to draw public interest in the weeks since his death.

A night tribute held in his honour attracted attention online after footage from the event circulated, showing his son Soji alongside his estranged wife, Blessing Douglas, and their daughter.

The gathering brought family members and loved ones together to reflect on the life and career of a man whose work continues to inspire a new generation of actors and filmmakers across Africa.

The Facebook post on Olu Jacobs' posthumous award is below.

US Mission pays tribute to Olu Jacob

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the US Mission in Nigeria’s tribute to Nollywood icon Olu Jacobs, recognising his international career and influence across generations.

Jacobs appeared in American productions before becoming one of Nigerian cinema’s defining figures. His funeral service is scheduled for October 2 in Lagos, with mourners asked to wear shades of green.

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Source: YEN.com.gh