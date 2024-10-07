Savannah Region's Nihad Titiaka Oases emerged as the winner of the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB)

The gorgeous lady became the first ever hijab-wearing queen to emerge as the winner of the beauty pageant

Many people congratulated her as they talked about her being the deserving winner of the 2024 edition

Savannah Region's Nihad Titiaka Oases won the 2024 edition of TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful. The finale was held on October 6, 2024, at the National Theatre.

Titiaka wins GMB 2024

After a nip-and-tuck competition throughout the season, Titiaka emerged victorious. At the ceremony, the GMB 2023 winner, Selorm Magdalene Gadah, was present to hand over her crown to Titiaka.

As the winner of the show, she also made history as the first-ever hijab-wearing queen of the reality television show.

Emmanuella Afriyie Asare emerged as the first runner-up, and Peggy Makafui Senanu emerged as the second runner-up.

As part of her winner's package, Titiaka gets a brand-new car, a cash prize of GH15,000, and a brand-new TECNO Phantom V Flip 2.

Reactions as Titiaka wins GMB 2024

Many people in the comment section talked about Titiaka being the deserving queen as they hinted about the former winner facing backlash as many talked about not being the deserving winner.

Congratulatory messages poured in for Titiaka, the 2024 GMB winner. Some of the exciting reactions are below:

lauraowusu1 said:

"And This is also the first time everyone is in support of her win!! We all knew she was the chosen😍"

mzabyna said:

"I said it from her audition stage that this lady would definitely win this season…very well deserved win ❤️ congratulations queen 🎉"

akua_gela said:

"Well Deserved 👏👏Time and season indeed 😍"

abo_kale__ said:

"We came, we saw, we fought thoroughly and we conquered💪🏽💪🏽🥳🥳 congratulations 👸🏽👑@titiaka_gmb24 it was really a tough one🎊🎉"

