Ohemaa Sappama Angela rose to national attention after representing the Bono East Region in the 2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful competition

The 24-year-old is publicly described as a model, actress and philanthropist who previously participated in another beauty pageant

During her five-week GMB journey, Ohemaa promoted Bono East’s culture and introduced her skincare business, Beauty by Ohemaa

Ohemaa Sappama Angela is a Ghanaian actress, model, singer and former beauty pageant contestant who became widely known through Ghana’s Most Beautiful.

Who is GMB 2023’s Ohemaa? Her age, nursing career and pageant journey. Image credit: ohemaagmb_23

Source: TikTok

She is currently trending following allegations that she stole items from shops in Kumasi. Ohemaa has, however, denied stealing and maintained that the incident resulted from a misunderstanding.

Beyond the recent controversy, the young woman had already built a public image through modelling, fashion and pageantry.

Ohemaa Sappama Angela’s biography

Public profiles describe Ohemaa as a 24-year-old nurse, model and philanthropist with roots in the Bono East Region.

Details about her exact hometown, family, secondary school and nursing education have not been widely documented. She celebrates her birthday on February 8 and is active on Instagram under the name @ohemaa_gmb_23.

Ohemaa also has an interest in music and has been described by Ghana’s Most Beautiful organisers as a singer.

Before joining GMB, she participated in the Miss Hot Legs beauty pageant. Although she did not win, the but was the 1st runner-up in the competition.

Ohemaa’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful journey

Ohemaa competed against Amobea during the Bono East regional selection for Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2023. She was eventually selected to represent the region among the final 16 contestants.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Her selection was a major achievement, as it gave her the responsibility of presenting the traditions, stories and values of Bono East to a national audience.

During the competition, Ohemaa Angela recreated the colourful Fofie festival celebrated by some communities in the region. She also participated in fashion, cultural and group challenges.

Watch another TikTok video below:

The beauty queen spent five weeks in the competition before being evicted alongside Oti Region’s Olila and North East Region’s Wunie in August 2023.

Ohemaa launched a skincare business

One of the highlights of Ohemaa’s GMB journey came during Entrepreneurship Night.

She introduced Beauty by Ohemaa, a skincare enterprise specialising in facial creams. The business was presented as a venture aimed at promoting healthy and effective skincare.

Although she did not win the GMB crown, Ohemaa’s participation increased her popularity and established her as a recognised public figure.

She has since maintained a social media presence, where she shares fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with her followers.

Shop owner speaks on Ohemaa's theft allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the shop owner's account of the theft allegations involving Ohemaa Sappama Angela, the Bono East representative at Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2023.

The incident has drawn significant public interest, particularly due to the involvement of a crowd during her apprehension linked to another alleged theft.

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Source: YEN.com.gh