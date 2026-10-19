The National Science and Maths Quiz has been named TV Programme of the Year at the 37th CIMG Annual National Marketing Performance Awards in Accra

The win sees the popular quiz reclaim the prestigious title from TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful, which won it at the previous edition of the awards

Reacting on Instagram, NSMQ dedicated the award to students, schools, alumni, sponsors and partners, describing it as a win for every curious mind in Ghana

The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has been named TV Programme of the Year at the 2025 Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) Awards.

NSMQ is named CIMG TV Programme of the Year at the 37th CIMG Awards in Accra, reclaiming the prestigious title from TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful. Photo source: GMB/NSMQ.

Source: Facebook

Organisers held the 37th CIMG Annual National Marketing Performance Awards at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

This year’s event was held under the theme “Brand Ghana Reimagined: Trust, Innovation and Growth in the AI Economy.” Produced by Primetime Limited, the quiz received the honour in the media category.

Joy FM’s Drive Time was named Radio Programme of the Year, while The Multimedia Group won Media Organisation of the Year.

The win sees NSMQ reclaim the title from TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB), which won it at the 36th edition.

NSMQ reacts to CIMG TV Programme award

Reacting to the win on its official Instagram page, NSMQ described the award as a win for every curious mind.

It dedicated the recognition to the students who compete on the stage, as well as schools, alumni, sponsors and partners.

NSMQ also thanked CIMG for the honour and for recognising the impact of educational television. According to the organisers, they will keep building a stage where Ghana’s next generation of problem-solvers can shine. Part of the post read:

“A win for the quiz. A win for every curious mind. This recognition belongs to the brilliant students who bring the contest stage to life, the schools and alumni who cheer relentlessly, our valued sponsors and partners, and the incredible NSMQ family across Ghana and beyond.”

The Instagram post of NSMQ, in which it reacts to winning the CIMG TV Programme of the Year award, is below.

NSMQ’s record at the CIMG Awards

NSMQ has now won the CIMG TV Programme of the Year award four times. Its first win came in 2017, before it claimed the title in 2022 and 2023.

CIMG described the show in 2023 as one that had “surpassed all others to remain the most watched TV programme.”

At the 36th edition, the award went to TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful. The latest honour comes in the same year PRESEC-Legon won a record ninth NSMQ title.

PRESEC-Legon wins record ninth NSMQ title

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that PRESEC-Legon won the 2026 NSMQ, claiming its ninth title. The school scored 40 points to finish ahead of Accra Academy, who had 33, and St Augustine’s College, with 27 points.

PRESEC’s previous titles came in 1995, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2020, 2022 and 2023. With five titles, Prempeh College sits second on the list, ahead of Mfantsipim School with four.

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Source: YEN.com.gh