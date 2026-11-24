Appiah Stadium announced on Oheneni Adazoa's show that his friend Aboagye Contractor was willing to clear her GH¢200,000 debt

Oheneni had been served a notice by former employer Sompa FM demanding GH¢290,000, covering a loan and contract breach damages

Her lawyers disputed the full amount, arguing the IVF money was a gift and that she actually owed closer to GH¢75,000

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A businessman is reportedly prepared to foot a GH¢200,000 bill on behalf of Ahenfie FM presenter Oheneni Adazoa, as her dispute with former employer Sompa FM continues to generate attention.

Appiah Stadium announces friends offer to pay GH¢200,000 debt for Ahenfie FM's Oheneni Adazoa. Photo source: Ahenfie FM

Source: Youtube

Appiah Stadium broke the news during a live appearance on Oheneni's own show on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, disclosing that his associate, identified as Aboagye Contractor, had expressed a willingness to settle the sum on her behalf.

Oheneni told Appiah Stadium she would need to consult her husband before giving any formal response to the offer.

The Sompa FM debt notice against Oheneni

The saga began when a notice from Sompa FM circulated on November 23, 2026, demanding Oheneni repay a total of GH¢290,000.

The breakdown included GH¢200,000 she had allegedly borrowed to fund an IVF procedure, plus an additional sum tied to her decision to leave Sompa before completing a five-year contract in order to join Ahenfie FM.

Oheneni's legal team pushed back firmly on those figures, challenging the characterisation of the IVF money as a loan.

According to her lawyers, the GH¢200,000 was a gift from Sompa's owner, given after Oheneni turned down a GH¢2 million offer to poach her away from the station at the time.

The lawyers argued that once that amount was removed from the equation, the actual outstanding balance owed to Sompa FM stood at roughly GH¢75,000, far short of what the notice demanded.

See the YouTube video below (fast forward to 1h:30m):

Oheneni Adazoa reacts to Nana Akua's incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Oheneni Adazoa’s reaction to the allegations involving Nana Akua Addo and her husband, Harold Norman, as the case drew public attention.

The CID said Harold Norman will be put before court after he was discharged from hospital, while Nana Akua Addo’s legal team appealed for privacy as investigations continued.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh