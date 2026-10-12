Angel FM Accra broadcaster Ohemaa Woyeje addressed the station's sudden suspension from the airwaves in a video shared on Monday, October 12, 2026

Woyeje disclosed that Angel FM and Angel TV Accra went off air on Thursday, October 8, at around 11:30 am following an order from an authority

The broadcaster linked the disruption to an incident involving a guest who appeared on Angel FM Kumasi, though full details remain unclear

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Angel FM Accra presenter Ohemaa Woyeje has broken her silence on the sudden disappearance of Angel FM and Angel TV Accra from the airwaves, offering an apology to listeners, advertisers and business partners caught off guard by the blackout.

Ohemaa Woyeje explains why Angel FM/TV Accra went off air as she apologises to listeners. Image credit: Ohemaa Woyeje, Angel FM

Source: Facebook

In a video posted on social media on Monday, October 12, 2026, Ohemaa Woyeje confirmed that both stations went off air on Thursday, October 8, at approximately 11:30 am after she received an instruction to stop broadcasting mid-programme.

At the time, she had been hosting a health-focused segment alongside a guest when the order came through.

She was also keen to dispel any rumours that the station had quietly resumed operations.

"We are not back. We are off air. Actually, we went off air on Thursday," she said, making clear that the suspension remained in effect as of her video's release.

Why Angel FM Accra went off air

Woyeje was careful to point out that neither Dr Kwaku Oteng, the owner of Angel Broadcasting Network, nor the station's presenters or management were to blame for the situation.

She pointed instead to an incident originating from Angel FM Kumasi, suggesting a guest had 'goofed' during a programme there.

That individual has since passed away, but the fallout from the incident appears to have reached the Accra branch of the network, prompting the authority's intervention.

She described the episode as one of the inherent risks of broadcasting, acknowledging that stations must face legal consequences when such situations arise, regardless of where within the network they originate.

When Angel FM Accra could return

On the question of when listeners might hear their favourite programmes again, Woyeje expressed cautious optimism.

She indicated that negotiations were ongoing to resolve the matter and suggested the station could return to air by the close of Monday or, if not, by Tuesday, October 13.

The presenter also extended an apology on behalf of Dr Kwaku Oteng to all advertisers, clients and partners whose campaigns and business arrangements had been disrupted by the outage, acknowledging the inconvenience felt by both long-standing and newly signed partners.

The precise nature of the authority that issued the off-air order, as well as the specific conditions required for broadcasts to resume, were not fully disclosed in her video.

The Instagram video of Ohemaa Woyeje is below.

Nathaniel Mensah resigns from Multimedia Group

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nathaniel Mensah’s resignation from Luv FM after three years, including his farewell message to listeners, colleagues and management.

Mensah described his departure as the start of a “new chapter” but did not reveal where he plans to go next.

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Source: YEN.com.gh