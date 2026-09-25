Ohemaa Woyeje took to social media to warn men about the dangers of visiting women they do not know well

Her post followed the reported death of Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, who went missing after travelling to Teshie

Kyere allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to a friend claiming he had been set up before his disappearance

Ghanaian media personality Ohemaa Woyeje has used her platform to issue a stark warning to men, urging them to exercise greater caution in their personal lives following the reported death of Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere.

Ohemaa Woyeje sends strong caution to men after the Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere's death. Image credit: Ohemaa Woyeje, AskGhMedia

Source: Facebook

Kyere, widely known as Dinero or Terry, reportedly went missing after travelling to Teshie for what was described as a business transaction.

His body was later discovered on the morning of Thursday, September 24, 2026.

Reports surrounding the case indicate that the circle phone dealer had gone to meet a woman in the area, and that he sent a WhatsApp message to a close friend claiming he had been "set up," sharing his location before the message was deleted.

His Honda Civic was subsequently recovered, and at least three suspects were reportedly arrested in connection with the case.

Woyeje's warning to men

Responding to the tragedy, Ohemaa Woyeje shared a post on social media on Thursday, September 24, 2026, calling on both single and married men to be more vigilant, particularly when it comes to private meetings and secret relationships.

"Many guys have died from visiting women's houses!" she wrote, warning that there are "many Delilahs in town."

She expanded on her concern, noting that situations which appear harmless on the surface can quickly turn dangerous.

"Sometimes what looks like a simple visit, a secret affair, or a 'harmless h00kup' can put you in a dangerous situation," she stated.

Woyeje was careful to clarify that her message was not a sweeping indictment of women.

"This is not about saying all women are dangerous. It's about being careful, especially when you are involved in secret relationships or affairs," she explained.

Ohemaa Woyeje urges men to protect themselves

The media personality went further, encouraging men to think critically before putting themselves in potentially vulnerable situations.

She advised them to know who they are meeting, stay conscious of their surroundings, and avoid scenarios that expose them to unnecessary risk.

"Don't lose your life over an affair that wasn't worth it," she cautioned, signing off with a direct plea.

"Be wise. Be careful. Protect yourself."

Acknowledging that the full circumstances around Kyere's death had yet to emerge, Woyeje stressed that the lesson remained the same regardless of what investigators eventually uncover.

"Whatever the overall truth is; don't be a victim of avoidable circumstance," she added.

The Instagram post of Ohemaa Woyeje is below.

Circle phone dealer's family speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nana Yaw Kyere, the Circle phone dealer whose family confirmed he had been found dead after days of searching.

The case has drawn attention after reports that Kyere sent a message claiming he had been “set up” before contact with him was lost.

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Source: YEN.com.gh