Funny Face has been spotted in a video ranting about being neglected by some industry giants

In the self-recorded video, the Kaso Trotro actor was heard insulting his bestie Adebayor and others

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face announced that he was in a new relationship

Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, known publicly as Funny Face has been seen in a video using unprintable words on some media giants and Adebayor.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram account of the Kasoa Trotro actor, Funny Face was heard calling out his best friend, Emmanuel Adebayor.

According to Funny Face, even though Adebayor had given him chances upon chances and stuck with him through his hard times, the Togolese footballer bailed on him in 2020.

For this reason, Funny Face insulted the former Real Madrid player for unfollowing him on social media.

Moving from Adebayor, Funny Face turned his guns on Fadda Dickson and indicated that the Despite Media boss had allegedly neglected him.

Funny Face alleged that Fadda Dickson had not called him after his road accident while on his way to Kumasi.

According to the former Cow and Chicken star, he called Fadda Dickson immediately after the accident to tell him what was happening but the media mogul had bailed on him.

Funny Face then spoke about EIB boss, Bola Ray and levelled a number of accusations against him.

Recently, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face announced that he was in a new relationship with someone.

The Kasoa Trotro star took to his Instagram page to flaunt a lady who he claimed to be named Kukua as his new lover.

Funny Face also indicated that Kukua was already pregnant for him and was expecting twin sons very soon.

The comedian posted a photo of a lady wearing an all-black attire on his wall and said she was his new lover.

Funny Face said he was going to open up to his followers about whatever was happening in his life so he felt it was only right for him to update them about his love life.

The former Cow and Chicken series cast professed his love for the lady and said he was more than excited to show her to the rest of the world.

