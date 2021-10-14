Funny Face has said that he has found a new lover and flaunted her online

The comedian claimed that the pretty lady he showed off was already pregnant with twins for him

The comedian was recently in the news following an issue that ensued between him and his baby mama, Vanessa

Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng known publicly as Funny Face has announced that he is in a new relationship with someone.

The Kasoa Trotro star took to his Instagram page to flaunt a lady who he claimed to be named Kukua and said he was his new lover.

Funny Face also indicated that Kukua was already pregnant for him and was expecting twin sons very soon.

Funny Face. Source: Instagram/therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

The comedian posted a photo of a lady on his wall who was seen wearing all-black attire and said she was his new lover.

Funny Face said he was going to open up to his followers about whatever was happening in his life so he felt it was only right for him to update them about his love life.

The former Cow and Chicken series cast professed his love for the lady and said he was more than excited to show her to the rest of the world.

After posting the photo, Funny Face captioned it: "GYE NYAME “ .. @brianamoateng .. PAPA , do you remember” prophecy “ .. JEHOVAH is gonna make me like “ ABRAHAM … well Da prophecy …. Has started working … .. GOD bless you for being der for me When da world Rejected me #FUNNYFANS .. I promise not hide anything from you all again .. I was quite when a woman gave my child to another man because I was broke !!! so from today I won’t hide anything from you guys again .. your new incoming Twin boys MOTHER .. obaaa KUKUA .. love you baby No MOrE secrets !! #FUNNYFANS ur incoming queen and @e_adebayor .. if we sign da contract .. I will use some of the “ ur money “ to sponsor her trip I have forgotten to take my 7:30 medicine Asem aba .. secrets upon secrets to be revealed "

Many celebs as well as fans of the comedian took to the comment section to react to the photo and accompanying caption.

Radio personality, Andy Dosty (andydostygh) write: "Odeshi"

wow_mart_gh_ made a very good observation: "Is it me or this girl and Vanessa just look alike ?"

curiel9246 quizzed: "But how about Vanessa? I thought they are cool n back together?"

realnanakofi also wrote: "All the very best may this one bring you peace of mind and joy in ur life….all the best Yaw"

There were many comments that showed that fans of the comedian received the new piece of information with mixed feelings.

Funny Face's new post follows a time in the life of the comedian when he had to deal with depression owing to issues he had with Vanessa, the mother of his twin daughters, Ella and Bella.

Source: Yen.com.gh