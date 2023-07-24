Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, in a video she shared on TikTok, bonded with her step-children to the delight of many folks

In the video loving lady and the kids excitedly jammed to a song in the compound of their home

The children are the kids of Lil Win's first wife, Patricia, and many Ghanaians were pleased that Maame Serwaa treated them like her kids

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Maame Serwaa, the wife of Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win, in a heartwarming video shared on TikTok, touched the hearts of many as she lovingly bonded with her step-children.

Maame Serwaa Happily Dancing With Step Kids Photo Source: ohemaaprettygold

Source: TikTok

The delightful video showed a beautiful moment where Maame Serwaa and the actor's kids joyfully danced and sang along to a song in the comfort of their home's compound.

The children featured in the video were the offspring of Lil Win's first wife, Patricia. Despite being step-children, Maame Serwaa embraced them with open arms and treated them as her very own. This gesture has earned her admiration and praise from numerous Ghanaians who have seen the heartwarming display of affection.

The TikTok video went viral on social media, gaining significant attention and admiration for the lady and her nurturing attitude towards the children.

Maame Serwaa warms hearts

YEN.com.gh compiled some funny reactions from social media users who watched the video.

user37003588279 said:

God will bless you dear continue do it okay eiiii Ghana

Emerald commented:

Beautiful family may Adom Nyame bless you

ameliaagbemavah said:

my dear may almighty God bless you okay because it not easy at all love you

Queen nurat wrote:

beautiful family god bless you dear love

Lil Win and Maame Serwaa warm hearts

In another story, famous actor Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, carried her husband on her back in an adorable video.

While on her back, they sang legendary highlife musician Nana Acheampong's hit song 'Nanka Ebeye Den.'

Many people said that if it were not for Lil Win's wealth, she would not have carried him on her back.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh