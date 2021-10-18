Ghanaian actress Afia Schwar has attacked Funny Face for insulting media personality Fadda Dickson

She chastised Funny Face, and insulting him using unprintable words

Many people have supported Afia Schwar's attack on Funny Face

Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has waded into the Funny Face-Fadda Dickson saga.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia is seen chastising Funny Face for his bad words used against Fadda Dickson.

She went ahead to attack Funny Face’s mother because Funny Face insulted Fadda Dickson’s mother.

A collage of Funny Face, Fadda Dickson, and Afia Schwar. Photo credit: @officialfunnyface @faddick @queenafiaschwar/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Though many seem not to like Afia Schwar for being loud-mouth, she has had the support of many people who are also against what Funny Face did.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

opheliatetteh: “He crossed the line this time.”

ericakaitoo: “I'm waiting for the part 2. love u Afia.”

fosuhemaa795: “Mami give less attention to him.”

myz_melanin_blaq: “Give it to him he is fooling too much.”

grace.in.person_: “Wow.!.”

abe_na_h: “U are everything mummy.”

iamakinggh: “Herh chale. The funniest woman I ever seen in my life. Omg.”

afriyie_baa: “I support u with this. Give it to him.”

kadalexs: “you spoil the matter . U dey advice that.”

annabethafua: “He's officially mad.”

ewuramakarl: “He is becoming annoying.”

pascal__bin: “Hmm now I’m scared for @vanessah_nicole and the kids funny is threatening to shoot them and shoot himself @queenafiaschwarzenegger please do something about it pls.”

Funny Face insults Fadda Dickson

Kennedy's words follow a viral video which showed Funny Face on a ranting spree in his house.

The Kasoa Trotro actor was seen and heard hurling insults on the likes of his best friend and Togolese international footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor, Fadda Dickson, and Bola Ray.

While commenting on Fadda Dickson, Funny Face indicated that the Despite Media boss had neglected him after his (Funny Face) accident.

Fadda Dickson reacts to insults

Meanwhile, Fadda Dickson has reacted to Funny Face's.

Fadda Dickson who shared a photo from his vacation in faraway Germany, indicated that he was not going to let some vile words stop him from helping people.

Kennedy Osei reacts to Funny Face's Insult

In a related development, the son of Osei Kwame Despite, Kennedy Osei, has spoken after Funny Face rained insults on Fadda Dickson, the manager of Despite Media.

He shared some photos of himself, Fadda Dickson, and actor Roger Quartey having fun.

Source: Yen