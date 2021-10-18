Kennedy Osei has reacted after Funny Face heaped insults on Fadda Dickson in a new video

He has defended Dickson and called him a man with a heart of gold

Many people have reacted to the post and have thrown support behind Kennedy

The son of Osei Kwame Despite, Kennedy Osei, has spoken after Funny Face rained insults on Fadda Dickson, the manager of Despite Media.

He shared some photos of himself, Fadda Dickson, and actor Roger Quartey having fun.

In the caption, Kennedy wrote that Fadda Dickson is a man with a heart of Gold, perhaps in a bid to absolve him of the accusations and insults Funny Face has leveled against him.

A collage of sad-looking Funny Face, and happy Kennedy Aand Fadda Dickson. Photo credit: @realfunnyface @_kennedyosei/Instagram

In one of the photos, Kennedy is seen posing with Fadda Dickson as a son and father would.

Reaction

Many supported his post and also called Fadda Dickson a good person.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

abeikusantana: "The Grand Godfather."

_stephanieosei: "Literally."

mamalistic_1: "Forgot that boy’ people with the kindest Heart suffers betrayal the most’ but still we mueeevee."

arabasherry: "Absolutely he's indeed a GODFATHER."

dentaa_show: "Fadaaaaaaa."

nanawan1_: "I so love the bond between you two , it’s so amazing."

mr_yaw_kwaah: "My hero much respect my brother from another mother."

ekua_anacacious: "Father for the fatherless."

abarbaraowusu: "I don't know y despite media entertains tht mad boy has he finish insulting his father n his whole family members it nt his fault."

danquaheric360: "Funny face is insulting your boss @faddick . Come and rescue him."

asa.mandy: "@danquaheric360 I think this post is as a result of that.. Roger is in the pic but he wasn't tagged.."

priscillaawunyo: "Serious man. My dream sugar daddy."

Funny Face insults Fadda Dickson

Kennedy's words follow a viral video which showed Funny Face on a ranting spree in his house.

The Kasoa Trotro actor was seen and heard hurling insults on the likes of his best friend and Togolese international footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor, Fadda Dickson, and Bola Ray.

While commenting on Fadda Dickson, Funny Face indicated that the Despite Media boss had neglected him after his (Funny Face) accident.

Fadda Dickson reacts to insults

Meanwhile, Fadda Dickson has reacted to Funny Face's.

Fadda Dickson who shared a photo from his vacation in faraway Germany, indicated that he was not going to let some vile words stop him from helping people.

