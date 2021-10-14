Actress Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyeman, had celebrated his 16th birthday

He looks big and tall as he goes all the way to Dubai to celebrate his milestone

Many people have reacted to the video and wished Damien well

Damien Peter Agyeman, the son of popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has celebrated his 16th birthday in Dubai.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Damien is seen chilling from one of Dubai’s expensive hotels which are situated in the heart of town.

With his back facing the camera in a morning coat, Damien gave a view of his beautiful surrounding.

A collage of Jackie Appiah and son. Photo credit: @jackieappiah @damien.himself/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He wrote a simple caption with an emoji, indicating that he was celebrating his birthday.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Reaction

The video has garnered massive reactions from friends who have wished Damien a happy birthday.

One of them, Mira, however, professed love for him:

mira_kwarteng_: “Iloveyouuu.”

To which he responded that he loves her, too:

damien._himself: “@mira_kwarteng_ iloveyoutoo.”

See more of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

cynthiamongambigmail.com5: “Happy birthday more blessings darling keep shining.”

_za.yaaa: “Happy birthday.”

_dennis.yn: “nice nice.”

mavisdarkowa: “Happy birthday.”

isaacc.k_: “Happy Birthday champ.”

__jokibel: “Happy birthday.”

bensonpadi0gmail.com6: “Happy birthday.”

___mr.fredo: “God bless you.”

___c.men: “Happy birthday dear full of God's blessings , love and all your heart desires.”

humera_parry: “I don't know you in person but it has been my dream to meet you because we share the same birthday....enjoy boss.”

iamnoraroxy0: “Enjoy ya day.”

am_mr_walker: “Celebrate life.”

_.benaa._: “Happy Birthdayy God bless your new age!.”

jacklynbarbiedoll: “May u never heard any sad news from now on , happy birthday dammy.”

ah_de3_pena: “Happy birthday @damien._himself . God bless you.”

YEN.com.gh earlier published 5 photos of Damien when he turned 15 years.

Jackie Appiah's ex-husband

Meanwhile, Jackie Appiah and her former husband, Peter Ageymang, are reportedly no more.

Their marriage which happened in 2005 hit the rocks a few years after and so they went their separate ways.

Jackie remains one of Ghana's most revered actresses.

She has featured in an uncountable number of movies alongside others including Majid Michel, Van Vicker, Kofi Adjorlolo, Nadia Buari, Yvonne Nelson, just to mention a few.

Source: Yen