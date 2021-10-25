Sumsum Ahuofedua has been spotted in a video begging for Medikal and Shatta Wale

The Kumawood star was seen kneeling in a puddle of water asking the IGP to hear his plea

Shatta Wale and Medikal are currently being kept in prison custody for different issues

Popular Kumawood actor, Sumsum Ahuofedua known in real life as Yaw Adu has shown massive love to incarcerated celebs, AMG Medikal and Shatta Wale.

The diminutive actor, in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, was seen granting an interview at the car park of a shopping mall.

He was speaking to the issue of Shatta Wale and Medikal's arrest and his opinion on why they had to be released.

All of a sudden, the popular Kumawood actor took off his sandals and went on his knees to beg for the two musicians.

Sumsum Ahuofedua knelt down in a puddle of water in front of the mall and beseeched the Inspector General of Police to release them.

According to him, Shatta Wale and Medikal are his close friends and that he was unhappy to see them languishing in remand.

Sumsum said Shatta Wale and Medikal had contributed massively to the growth of the entertainment space therefore they needed to be freed.

He admitted that the two musicians had faltered but caging them was not the way to go since they had families and huge fanbases who were concerned about their welfare.

At a point, Sumsum was seen 'bathing' in the muddy water to show the IGP that he was indeed sorry for the conduct of the two musicians.

Shatta Wale has been placed in prison custody pending a court hearing after he was involved in a shooting stunt.

Medikal, on the other hand, was arrested and subsequently remanded after he brandished a pistol on social media.

Meanwhile, Bishop Stephen Akwesi Appiah famed as Jesus Ahuofe has been granted bail following his doom prophecy on Shatta Wale.

The head pastor of New Life Kingdom Chapel was arrested after he became a person of interest in the issue involving Shatta Wale's shooting stunt.

According to the reports, the preacher was granted bail to the tune of GHC100,000 on the back of a successful plea for bail by his counsel.

As part of the conditions, he is to produce three sureties who are gainfully employed and to report to police on Mondays and Thursdays.

