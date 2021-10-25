Jesus Ahuofe: Shatta Wale's 'doom prophet' granted GHC100k bail

Jesus Ahuofe has been finally granted bail following his prophecy over Shatta Wale

He was granted bail to the tune of GHC100,000 with some sureties

The preacher is set to return to court on October 29, 2021, for his case to be heard

Reports reaching YEN.com.gh have it that Bishop Stephen Akwesi Appiah famed as Jesus Ahuofe has been granted bail following his doom prophecy on Shatta Wale.

The head pastor of New Life Kingdom Chapel was arrested after he became a person of interest in the issue involving Shatta Wale's shooting stunt.

According to the reports, the preacher was granted bail to the tune of GHC100,000 on the back of a successful plea for bail by his counsel.

As part of the conditions, he is to produce three sureties who are gainfully employed and to report to police Mondays and Thursdays.

Meanwhile, his case has been adjourned to October 29, 2021.

Jesus Ahuofe and Shatta Wale. Source: Instagram/@shattawalenima @sweetmaameadwoa

Source: Instagram

Jesus Ahuofe was arrested by personnel of the Ghana Police Service last week after Shatta Wale handed himself over to the authorities.

Speaking on the incident, Nana Romeo of Accra FM indicated that Jesus Ahuofe was picked up by the police when he was about to go live on air for his weekly show.

According to Nana Romeo, two police pick-up cars stormed the offices of Accra FM to arrest the man of God.

Bishop Stephen Akwesi Appiah was arrested after he went on the same radio station some days earlier to allege that he had a prophecy about Shatta Wale.

According to him, some gunmen were going to attack the dancehall artiste.

