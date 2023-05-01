Ghanaian Afropop and Highlife artiste Kallai Nana Qwaachi, also known as Fotocopy, has said he does not need a feature from Kuami Eugene

The young artiste added that he was also a big artiste now, just like Kuami Eugene referred to himself while denying him a feature

Fotocopy added that he did not see the need to apologise to the award-winning artiste since the "Open Gate" hitmaker was the one who offended him

Ghanaian Highlife and Afropop artiste Fotocopy said he does not need Ghanaian Afropop star Kuami Eugene's feature because he is also a big artiste.

Sounding disappointed, Fotocopy told Michy GH in an interview on Movement TV on April 30th, 2023, that award-winning highlife artiste Kuami Eugene should apologise to him for denying him a feature on the grounds that he (Fotocopy) had a small audience.

Fotocopy says Kwame Eugene Should apologise to him

The show's host, Michy, asked Fotocopy if he had learnt that rejection was nothing serious.

Fotocopy, who wept bitterly when Abeiku Santana asked him to apologise to Kuami Eugene for saying he hated him, replied:

I don't need a feature from him [Kuami Eugene]; that's what he said, he doesn't feature people like me. I am also big, I don't need his feature.

A female guest on the show told Fotocopy to avoid making statements about not needing Kuami Eugene's feature because everyone would need someone at some point in their life.

But Michy defended the young artiste and said:

You can't blame him, he's a child, and he takes things literally because he is not gotten to let's say, "cement"

Some Ghanaians reacted to Fotocopy's interview and his statements about Kuami Eugene

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to Fotocopy's interview and proposed that the family and management of the young artiste should keep him in check and educate him on interviews.

Osebo_thezaraman commented:

Don’t talk like that, my son, you definitely need a big star like him, ok. Everyone needs someone who can help him to achieve his or her goals

ma.rie4661 commented:

This little boy is overstepping his boundaries and seriously needs to be checked.He basically needs some training, especially on how to talk and speak on certain platforms

adwoaky commented:

Siasem, why are you people allowing this boy to disrespect Kuami .Kuami is an artiste. putsome respect on his name, take it or leave it...

Fotocopy Says Kuami Eugene Is The Artiste He Hates The Most

Source: YEN.com.gh