Will Smith got real and raw in the trailer for his forthcoming YouTube docuseries, Best Shape of My Life

Choosing to embark on a journey to get in shape, Will let down his walls and admitted that it was so much more than just weight loss

In the trailer Will admitted there was a time he considered suicide and this is what turned the meaning of the docuseries around

Will Smith recently opened up about his mental health in the trailer for an up-and-coming YouTube docuseries, Best Shape of My Life. Knowing that the Smith family’s life has been smudged all over headlines for the longest time is no secret and we can only imagine what an invasion of privacy like that does to one’s mindset.

Will Smith opened up about his mental health, revealing in a trailer for his upcoming YouTube docuseries that he once contemplated suicide. Image: @willsmith

Trying to regain control of his physical and mental health, Will decided to embark on a public fitness journey where he aimed to lose around 20 pounds (9kg) in 20 weeks. As the old saying goes, “Healthy body, healthy mind,” and Will did not know the power of this until he started his journey.

Will explained that he discovered "a whole lot of hidden things" about himself during this, reported NBC News. Starting the show, Smith never imagined the things he would uncover and he is grateful that he has.

One of the parts that hit hardest in this trailer is the part where Will is sitting with his fam and tells them, "That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide.” The chills!

While Will did not say anything more on the contemplated suicide incident, we are sure fans will get the low-down when watching the full docuseries.

Tearing down your walls in front of the world like this is by no means easy but it is definitely commendable. One can only hope that Will’s transparency can help many others regain control of their lives and know they are worth more than what their struggles have led them to believe.

