“No Words”: Actor Alec Baldwin shares grief after film accident kills director

Alec Baldwin has headed online to express his deepest sympathies following a horrific film set accident that took the life of a crew member

The actor says he is "shocked" and "saddened" by the events and is cooperating with police investigators

While Baldwin shot the prop gun which killed his crew member, it seems social media users have rendered him blameless

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actor Alec Baldwin has opened up about the now-infamous film tragedy which took the life of a film crew member. Baldwin reportedly misfired a prop gun while on the set of his latest film 'Rust', fatally injuring the Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins and wounding another.

Actor Alec Baldwin has expressed his deepest sympathies following the death of director, Halyna Hutchins. She died while on the set of a new movie. Images: Getty

Source: UGC

, Baldwin candidly expressed his heartbreak at the incident and said he is fully committed to working with police who'll be investigating:

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins... I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred"

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Baldwin also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased:

"I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,"he wrote.

Social media reactions

It seems many social media users were generally on Baldwin's side, offering their comfort and support during this incredibly difficult time. Many people agreed that it was not Baldwin's responsibility to check whether or not the prop gun was safe for use as this should have been done before the 'dummy' weapon even reached his hands.

Check out some more of the comments below:

@ColeenKayDean1 said:

"Dear Alec: I hope you find comfort knowing that there are so many of us behind you and supporting you. Accidents happen by no fault of our own. Forgive yourself as God does. Thoughts and prayers to you and Halyna's family and friends."

@LLjKP said:

"Why are people being so MEAN?? I can’t imagine how terrible you must feel, Alec. It’s not as though this happened deliberately Woman facepalming. Have some compassion, people."

@DavisFarthing said:

"The rest of the camera team walked THAT MORNING because of safety concerns (link below). Alec Baldwin is an EP on the project and is absolutely responsible for the conditions on his set."

@ThatOneNerd850 said:

"I know it wasn’t your fault. It was the prop masters job to ensure the weapon was safe to use on set. We all stand by you."

@JohnnyM1966 said:

"A tragic event. As someone who has worked in the industry, I think the Prop Master should've been the one to make sure the weapon was ready for use on set. The Prop Master should've ok'd the gun for use, or taken it out of service if there was a malfunction. Not your fault."

“Detectives are investigating”: Alec Baldwin kills woman on set with prop gun

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a woman has passed away and a man is left injured after movie star Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun during filming.

The actor discharged the prop gun on the set of the film Rust in New Mexico.

The woman, identified as Halyna Hutchins, was rushed to hospital but succumbed to her injuries. The injured man, movie director Joel Souza, is currently receiving medical attention in hospital, reported BBC News.

In a statement to AP News, the actor's spokesperson said that the prop gun, loaded with blanks, misfired, resulting in the accident.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office stated that Baldwin voluntarily availed himself for questioning.

“Detectives are investigating how [the prop firearm] was used and what type of projectile was discharged. This incident remains an active investigation. As more information becomes available, updates will be provided,” the police stated in a statement on Thursday, 21 October.

The movie’s production has been halted.

Bruce Lee’s son

In 1993, Brandon Lee, the son of movie legend Bruce Lee, died similarly. While shooting The Crow, Brandon was shot in the abdomen by an actor who thought the gun he was using was loaded with blanks.

Following the Baldwin incident, Brandon’s sister Shannon Lee tweeted:

“Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on 'Rust'. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.”

Source: Yen