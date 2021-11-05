I will rise - Xandy Kamel's husband throws fire amid marriage brouhaha

Kaninja has sent a subtle message to all his critics following issues that have rocked his marriage

The sports presenter took to social media to share a snippet from Daddy Lumba's song on his page

Actress Xandy Kamel and husband Kaninja have been the topic of discussion for days following issues of the marriage that were made public

Sports presenter and analyst, Nana Kwaku Mensah famed as Kaninja, has sent a subtle jab to his haters following issues of his marriage that had been made public.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the sports presenter took solace in some lines from the song of Ghanaian highlife living legend, Charles Fosu Mensah famed as Daddy Lumba.

He posted a video of the song and captioned it with some emojis but wanted his followers and more especially, his critics, to get the import of the message in the song.

By inference, the embattled husband of actress Xanduy Kamel, was saying he was going to get back on his feet and clear his name following the allegations about his marriage being put out.

Xandy Kamel tells it all in mind-blowing confession

Wife of Kaninja, Xandy Kamel, recently came out in a video claiming there were some issues in her marriage.

A teary Kamel who was seen in a self-recorded video made claims of side chicks and other unconfirmed allegations about her marriage to Kaninja.

She claimed her husband was being disturbed by other women and added that he had even taken off his ring and deleted all her pictures from his social media pages.

