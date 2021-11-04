Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artist Stonebwoy has been granted an interview where he shared more about his life

Livingstone Etse Satekla revealed that he used to sell kerosene with his sisters in Ashaiman

He shared that one of the things he loved doing as a child was helping his father out at the corn mill after school

Award-winning reggae and dancehall artist Stonebwoy, legally known as Livingstone Etse Satekla has disclosed in a recent interview that growing up in Ashaiman, he used to join his sisters to sell kerosene.

The hit maker recounted that his mother was a trader and she sold various local delicacies.

He added that his family used to sell water in the area they lived in.

Stonebwoy shared that one of his fondest memories was helping his father with his corn mill business everyday after school.

The well-known Ghanaian musician shared more about his life.

