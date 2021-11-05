More photos of businessman and parliamentarian Kennedy Agyapong have popped up online

The new images show the outspoken legislator looking fit and beaming with smiles with a man believed to be a Ghanaian in the US

These photos come to rubbish rumours that the Assin Central MP had been hit by a mild stroke

Some new photos of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong who is currently in America have been spotted on social media.

The photos show Ken Agyapong standing and posing with smiles with a young man who appeared to be elated to have finally met the Ghanaian legislator.

The photos were sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram and come on time to rubbish many ill-health reports about the MP that were spread online.

Ken Agyapong was seen showing off a smile as he posed with the man in front of what looked like a garage or warehouse.

It appeared some Ghanaians in the vicinity were taking turns to take photos with the Assin Central MP and he was patient to give everyone a photo op.

Stroke rumours

There have been lingering rumours in the past two weeks that the vociferous MP had suffered a stroke and was immobile.

The rumours came at a time when the MP who is always in the media went away from the limelight.

However, a Ghanaian vlogger on Facebook based in USA, Daddy Fred, rubbished the rumours claiming Ken Agyapong was fit and going about his duties in America without problems.

