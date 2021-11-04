All I want is to own a house - Veteran actress Adwoa Smart 'begs' in sad video

Adwoa Smart has been spotted in a video in which she spoke about her biggest wish

The veteran actress, amid a shaky voice, indicated that she would love to own a house

According to her, the house would empower her to extend a helping hand to some people

Veteran Ghanaian actress Belinda Naa Ode Oku famed as Adwoa Smart has spoken about her greatest wish which would make her feel very fulfilled.

While speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo Welewele on Accra-based Accra FM, Adwoa Smart said she had the wish of owning a house.

According to her, she would be at peace and know she has really made it in life if she gets a house of her own.

Photos of veteran actress Adwoa Smart. Source: Instagram/@sweetmaameadwoa

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She made her supplication amid tears and said she had a big heart and always wanted to help people but she did not have all it took to do so.

According to her, she did not need a room but rather a house so she can help many people who are homeless.

Adwoa Smart said she sometimes had to host her nieces and nephews and some people close to her but she could not get them to stay over due to the fact that she did not have her own house.

She said it was her dream to have a place to call her own and would be elated for such a dream to come true.

TT of Taxi Driver fame racks up ECG bills

Meanwhile, veteran Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT, has slumped into debt again following an amount of GHC8,000 he owes to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

A baffled TT was speaking in an interview with CITI TV in a video sighted on the Instagram page of Ghgossip_hq.

According to him, he had earlier made a payment of GHC4,000, and another GHC4,500. However, his son came to him and complained that there was a notice from ECG that he needed to pay a sum of GHC8,000.

Source: Yen Newspaper