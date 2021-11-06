Actress and singer, Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, has quizzed fans about her relationship status

The Tear Rubber hitmaker flexed her beauty in a video along with a message for attention

Many of her fans who have seen the post have reacted

Ghanaian actress, singer, and entrepreneur, Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, may not be in a rush for a partner but has quizzed fans about her relationship status.

Jackson, 21, hitmaker of Ehwe Papa featuring Fameye, uploaded a clip in which she flaunts her beauty.

She delivered different poses as she flexed her confidence in flawless makeup.

Am I single? - Yaa Jackson Quizzes Fans as She Shows Off Her Beauty in Video for Attention Photo credit: Yaa Jackson

Relationship status

Sharing the video, Jackson captioned the clip as:

''Am I single?,'' she asked.

Fans and followers who have seen the post of the actress have reacted.

Social media comments

Yaa.parker expressed doubt:

''Only you know my dear,'' she said.

Nbapaperx noted:

''Adey here for you.''

Yes_im_bridget_1 commented:

''Nooooo ohh❤️.''

Passionate_survival_991 said:

''Second Abena Achiaaaa ❤️❤️❤️julijuuuu.''

Yaa Jackson Drops 10 Photos

Meanwhile, Yaa Jackson recently released multiple photos to ring out in advance of her birthday on Monday, October 18.

The singer flexed her confidence in different outfits, showing off her raw backside in a see-through dress.

In one of the 10 photos, she also flaunted her 'chest' without giving a thought to her critics. Yaa Jackson posed with an untamed look, as if to say, dare me, I can deliver extra.

