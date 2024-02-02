Media personality Michy highlighted how she dealt with the breakup with dancehall musician Shatta in 2022, after dating him for eight years

In an interview with media personality Berla Mundi on The Day Show, she said their son, Majesty kept her going, adding that God helped her overcome the tough times

Michy also bragged about being Shatta Wale's ex and boasted about dating one of the biggest musicians in the country

Presenter and musician Michy opened up about her breakup with dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

Michy spoke about Shatta Wale breakup

In an exclusive interview with media personality Berla Mundi on The Day Show, Michy said that breaking up with Shatta Wale in 2022 was hard on her after they had dated for eight years.

She said since the breakup was public, it had a heavy toll on her, adding that she ended up putting on weight.

Michy further explained that it was God who kept her, adding that it was a learning period for her and that she took it in good faith.

She further stated that she enjoyed being in solitude when she goes through challenging moments as she described herself as a reserved and shy type.

Michy said that the only child she had with Shatta Wale, Majesty, was what kept her going because she would have felt lonely without him.

The former Movement Showbiz host bragged about referring to the 'On God' crooner as her ex-lover, adding that she dated the biggest musician in Ghana.

Speaking on venturing into music, she revealed that her baby daddy discovered that hidden talent in her.

Below is the video of Michy speaking about her breakup with Shatta Wale.

