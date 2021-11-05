Anita Sefa Boakye: More Beautiful Videos As Despite's Baby Mama Marries Adinkra Pie CEO In Lavish Wedding
Anita Sefa Boakye, the daughter of the owner of the popular Anita Hotel in Kumasi, has gone off the single ladies list.
As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Anita got married to Barima Osei Mensah, the owner of Adinkra Pastries (Meat pie).
First videos from the wedding popped up online showing an elegant ceremony themed on royalty. The couple, bridesmaids, and groomsmen rocked kente in different shades of green in style.
Following the first videos, more videos from the lovely ceremony have just surfaced on social media.
Check out some of the new videos below:
Source: Yen