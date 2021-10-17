Actress and singer, Yaa Jackson, has released a gallery of photos ahead of her birthday on Monday, October 18

The Kumawood movie personality uploaded the eye-catching frames to celebrate the special day in advance

YEN.com.gh has shared the 10 snaps released on her Instagram account

Kumawood actress and singer, Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, has released multiple photos to ring out in advance her birthday on Monday, October 18.

The Tear Rubber singer flexed her confidence in different outfits, showing off her raw backside in a see-through dress.

In one of the 10 photos, she also flaunted her 'chest' without giving a thought to her critics. Yaa Jackson posed with an untamed look, as if to say, dare me, I can deliver extra.

She posted the photos on her Instagram account, where she has amassed 1.9 million followers. Below are the 10 photos released by the actress.

1. Yaa Jackson glows in a sparkly outfit. She released six photos in different signature poses in the same dress.

2. Ghanaian actress in another bright outfit as she poses for the camera with confidence.

3. Yaa Jackson in a stylish see-through dress.

4. Another wild photo from the actress.

5. The Tear Rubber singer flaunts her beauty in the photo.

Meanwhile, Yaa Jackson in a previous post sent her fans into a frenzy with a steamy video.

She expressed confidence in her body, sporting swimwear in a swimming pool, and the internet is buzzing with excitement.

The actress posted the video to ring in the ears of her followers and loved ones that she will clock a new age on Monday, October 18.

