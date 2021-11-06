Afia Schwar is currently having fun at the Royal Senchi Hotel as part of D-Black's Tropical Fiesta festival

The comedienne shared a video of herself in a compromising situation with a young man Saturday

The video has been deemed as indecent by many of her followers who have blasted her for it

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has set tongues wagging on social media after sharing a new video on social media.

The video shows Schwar having fun with a young man at D-Black's Tropical Fiesta which is happening at the Royal Senchi Hotel.

In the video, Schwar was dressed in a swimsuit with a transparent cover gown twerking on the lap of the man called Yankey Himself.

Afia Schwar has been having fun at Tropical Fiesta Photo source: @queenafiaschwarenegger

The young man held her as he liked and she obliged by opening her legs to spread across the guy's face.

Schwar shared the video on her Instagram page on Saturday, November 6. Sharing the video, Schwar who anticipated a backlash from fans warned them not to engage in that.

"At this point...Pocket your advice. Yes I'm somebody's mother...thank you...And oh yes Nana(owner) mpo y3 aware.love you fii @yankey_himself," her caption read.

Reactions

Afia Schwar's caption did not deter people from expressing their opinions on her video. Many of the fans have lambasted the actress.

the_guyest was wondering if she was old or young:

"Lady Wei )y3 panin anaa abaayaa."

maayaarita cautioned Schwar:

"Afia you’ll be arrested oh too."

rich_love_neverbad said:

"IGP is this allowed or arrest."

khilla_pop said:

"Gyimii saa, why all this on public?"

ahuofeserwaa said:

"Eeeiii Afia wode as3m b3ba ooo."

sarfo_baffoe siad:

"When old woman loses her common sense and wisdom, you see only pure stupidity in her actions."

2021 RTP Awards

In other news, the 2021 Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards came off at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra on Saturday, November 6.

The night which happened to be the 11th edition saw Okay FM's Abeiku Santana emerge as the overall RTP Personality o the Year.

Other big winners for the night included Nana Ama McBrown. Even though she lost out to Santana for the main award, McBrown took home the TV Female Presenter of the Year award while her McBrown Kitchen won the TV Cooking/Culinary Programme of the Year.

