Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has been trending online after a video from her plush mansion at Trassaco estate near East Legon in Accra popped up.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The video showed Jackie taking Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds on a tour of the house after she visited Ghana recently.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh Luchy Donalds was wowed by the magnificence of Jackie's house and was heard showering accolades.

Jackie Appiah's bedroom has poped up in a video Photo source: @jackieaapiah, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

For her, Queen J's Villa, as she called Jackie's house, was no ordinary mansion but a castle. In her excitement, Luchy showed many parts of the house which had never been seen on social media.

Jackie Appiah's bedroom

One of the spaces the Nigerian actress showed was Jackie's bedroom. From the video, it was a bedroom fit for kings.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A very spacious place, Jackie's bedroom is well furnished with a large closet made with mirrors. The closet showed Jackie had dresses and fashion items in abundance.

Jackie's smart water closet toilet

While in the bedroom, Luchy Donald entered the private washroom of Jackie Appiah. The water closet happened to be a smart one.

Even before Luchy and Jackie could get there, the lid had opened by itself with water flowing.

See the video below:

Jackie Appiah buys Trassaco mansion

Jackie Appiah bought herself the new house at Trasacco estate in late 2021. She is said to have moved into the two-storey building in December 2021.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the beautiful house also has a swimming pool. Videos of the plush mansion popped up showing the interior and compound.

Jackie Appiah's TV In Her Trasacco Mansion Costs GHC135k

Aside from all the recreational facilities, the actress' building is filled with many other things for her entertainment.

Jackie's television set in the living room is a Bang & Olufsen Beovision Harmony which cost her an estimated GHC135,000.

Jackie's son Damien shares photos of new house

Meanwhile, Jackie's son, Damien Agyemang, had earlier posted photos from the house on his Instagram page.

While Damien did not give any details about the place he took those pictures, the decor, swimming pool, and other items in his photos are the same as those in the videos.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh