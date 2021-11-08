The couple of the moment Anita Sefa Boakye and Barima Osei Mensah are holding a polo party today, November 8.

The polo party comes as the fourth day in the celebration of Anita and Barima's marriage which started on Friday, November 5.

A video from Anita and Barima's polo party has just surfaced on the Instagram page, Sweet Maame Adwoa.

The photo shows the newlyweds arriving at the party grounds. The two were dressed in identical white shirts over a pair of white jeans each.

