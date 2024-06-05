Music executive Ayisha Modi is believed to have given birth to a new son

She shared the news online, showering blessings on the newborn child

Her decision to name the child Livingstone after the Ghanaian musician has sparked conversations online

Ghanaian music executive and staunch follower of Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi, has become a new mother.

The socialite, popularly known as @ShelovesStonebwoy, shared footage of the baby online, announcing the good news to fans.

Fans thronged the comments section to congratulate her as she begins her new motherhood journey.

Ayisha Modi names her new son after Stonebwoy

Ayisha Modi has had an undying relationship with Stonebwoy despite their dramatic feud in 2021, causing them to unfollow each other online.

Ayisha claimed that their brawl was staged as she continues to flaunt his loyalty to Stonebwoy and the Bhim Nation community.

Sharing the latest news about her son online, Ayisha Modi said,

May you never marry someone that the devil will use to destroy your destiny. May your partner be your helper not your destroyer...Welcome my Son and my prince . I bless my maker for ur life❤️❤️❤️. I named him after my Jur brother @stonebwoy. LIVINGSTONE ADD THE REST URSELF

Fans hail Ayisha Modi

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ayisha Modi's new son.

maameiv said:

Congratulations Queen! Wow,this is the doing of the Lord❤️. Our Prince,waba tenase ❤️

mrs_lordson wrote:

Am super proud of you sweetheart Welcome our prince of Bumunda

peacewandando remarked:

awwwn welcome to the world lil one be blessed

mz_adwoa_bhim exclaimed:

Awwwn ooo congrats mummy ❤️well come to the family my little champ ❤️❤️small 1Gad

glorysoutfitters added:

Afirim mu ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Ayisha Modi's daughter turns 18

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ayisha Modi's daughter, with the renowned highlife singer Ofori Amponsah, had turned 18.

Oforiwaa, who celebrated her 18th birthday on Tuesday, September 12, is the only child from Ayisha's marriage to Highlife legend Ofori Amponsah.

In celebration of Oforiwaa's birthday, her mother took to her Instagram page to share photos, showing different moments of her girl.

