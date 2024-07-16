King Paluta's Makoma has become a favourite since its release, and a Ghanaian man has taken his love for the song to another level

The man who goes by Antwi Yaw on TikTok recorded an English translation of the song, which was originally performed in Twi

He humorously replaced every Twi lyric with its English equivalent, sparking laughter among TikTok users

Ghanaian musician King Paluta's hit song Makoma has received a hilarious English remix from a creative fan.

Since its release, the track has become a favourite among music lovers.

King Paluta's hit song Makona has received an English remix and translation by a Ghanaian man on TikTok. Photo Source: kingpaluta (Instagram), antwi_yaw(TikTok)

Source: Instagram

The song has seen public figures like Afua Asantewaa jam to it. However, one enthusiastic fan has taken his appreciation for the song to a whole new level.

The man, known as Antwi Yaw or King Of Translations on TikTok, decided to share his love for Makoma by creating an English version of the song.

Antwi humorously translated every Twi lyric into its English equivalent in his remix, maintaining the song's rhythm and melody while adding a comedic twist.

This unique remix caught the attention of TikTok users, who found it both entertaining and amusing.

Makoma, which means 'My Heart' in English, is a love song in which Paluta talks about finding the love of his life and expresses his earnest desire to keep her and not lose her.

Ghanaians react to hilarious Makoma remix

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ohemaa konadu said:

"So how are u able to recall every word"

Elifas commented:

"Was really waiting for the English version"

Yefterofficial@ said:

"You're really helping me to understand twi songs. Thank you"

arkuahhipsy wrote:

"president general among the nationthis one sweet me ohh"

✝️Abby03 said:

"after chef smith fear this guy ego is very soon, what we ordered vrs what we got"

King Paluta releases new visualiser for Makoma

YEN.com.gh also reported that King Paluta has released another visualiser for Makoma, and fans are feeling the music video.

The musician has had a good year and Makoma, which is his latest release, is making waves despite being released recently.

The new-found success of King Paluta, who has been in the industry for years, has excited many Ghanaians who expressed happiness.

