Award-winning reggae artiste Ras Kuuku has accused the manager of Sarkodie of being the brain behind the rapper's reluctance in featuring other artistes on their sons

The accusation was as a result of recent complaints from Samini on his inability to get a reply and a feature from Sarkodie

Ras Kuuku added that he has a song that is currently with Sarkodie's manager, Angel Town, but has not had a feature yet because he will not allow it

Reggae artiste, Ras Kuuku, has exposed Sarkodie's manager as the reason for the recent issues circulating about Sarkodie.

Sarkodie has been called out by a few artistes for not replying to their messages or returning their calls. Samini who happens to also be a big artiste and has a solid brand and fanbase complained about the same issue a few days ago and got people talking.

Ras Kuuku added that he sent a track to Angel Town for a feature from Sarkodie but has not been able to secure this feature for years now.

Pained Ras Kuuku added that after meeting Sarkodie sometime ago at a show which took place at the conference centre, the rapper approved of a feature with him.

However, Sarkodie's manager Angel Town who received the track made no effort to get Sarkodie's verse on the song.

Ras Kuuku however applauded Samini for helping young artistes and getting them a feature at no cost.

Ras Kuuku claims Angel Town's actions will go a long way to affect the relationship between Sarkodie and his colleagues in the music industry.

Netizens reacted to the post and said:

Nii Kpakpo Da Truthhurts commented:

Edem Mensah-tsotorme After the long blacklash at him,and they add or put this video out during the heat? Efo Sark abr3

Charles Ba-etiyo McCarthy commented

Diversionary scheme paaaa Ras Kuku dey use

Elsie Lamar commented:

Konxept Worae Angelo won’t be happy about this

Jorge Darko commented:

Osee ebi en naa

Sarkoide replies Samini's attack on him

Meanwhile, Sarkodie has finally responded to some criticisms levelled against him by reggae-dancehall legend Samini.

Speaking at Accra-based radio station Hitz FM Sarkodie apologized to Samini for the inconvenience caused him and said it was nothing personal.

Samini had gone on a long rant on Twitter and threw shade at Sarkodie as he accused him of ignoring his collaboration requests on multiple occasions.

