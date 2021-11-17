Kennedy Osei, the first son of businessman Osei Kwame Despite, has released new family photos on social media.

The new photos show Kennedy who is the General Manager of Despite Media in loved-up moments with his wife, Tracy, and their twin daughters.

Kennedy shared the photos in celebration of the first birthday of the twin girls.

Sharing the photo, Kennedy Osei said:

"BLESSED BEYOND MEASURE . HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our greatest gift of life. THE PRINCESSES OF THE KENCY KINGDOM #GODFIRST."

Later, the twins' mother also shared some photos of them with the caption:

"My Heart is Full and overflowing with so much Joy! Happy birthday to our princesses! They’ve brought us so much joy and I can’t thank God enough for it all! I’m extremely grateful for it all ❤️❤️."

Reactions

The photos of Kayla and Kaylee have stirred many reactions. Lots of people have been amazed by the twin's striking resemblance while others think they look like their mother.

myers0000 said:

"Oh waooo they look alike paaa oooo❤️, am a twin n we don't look alike one bit hahaha, Happy birthday to these cute girls ."

talib_gh said:

"They look like mummy."

ohemeng.esther said:

"I also receive my 2 girls, in Jesus Name Amen."

kqueensarahdoris said:

"Happy joyous blessed birthday to our princesses May the good lord continue to bless you."

nanayaa249 said:

"Happy birthday to the beautiful twins in the world May God bless your new age with missive Grace and more wisdom ❤️❤️❤️."

queen_frimps said:

"When grace and blessings exceeds all other things,this is the end results.I tap into the joy and happiness found.Happybirthday angelsGod bless you both forever♥️."

