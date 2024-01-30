Members of the Ghanaian dance collective, DWP Academy have been spotted enjoying a quality team bonding time together

A video of their session published online has gained traction from many of the academy's fans

While some fans cheered the dancers on, others shared their frustrations about the absence of Afronita's best friend, Champion Rolie

On January 22, 2024, Ghanaian dance collective, the DWP Academy announced that it's parting ways with its viral sensation, Afronita after a six-year relationship.

The announcement took the internet by storm. Scores of fans continue to seek more information on what must have led to the decision and the effects of Afronita's breakaway on both parties.

This has made many fans interested in a recent video of the remaining dancers of the DWP Academy which has surfaced online.

DWP Academy members chill without Champion Rolie Photo Source: Instagram/Championrolie, TikTok/Livingwithcreatives

Source: Instagram

DWP Academy chills without Champion Rolie

In the video, the remaining DWP Academy members including Endurance Grande were spotted enjoying a quality moment together as they dined.

The academy's cameras failed to capture any footage of Champion Rolie in the special moment. Champion Rolie was Afronita's "personal person" and the two were rumoured to have taken their relationship up a notch last year.

The video which has popped up online has gotten many fans talking about how they miss Afronita's chemistry with the remaining dancers and the potential of Champion Rolie following in the footsteps of Afronita.

Netizens react to DWP Academy's video without Champion Rolie

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the recent developments at the DWP Academy.

Debbiesaid:

Cesh is enjoying the food the most

Ohemaa Agyeiwaah quizzed:

Where is Rollie

SexyJiggle wrote:

Like by now Afronita dey sit by Rolie

afrogyal noted:

Lisaquama,cesh and Richeal are really enjoying the food

MarquartEsenam added:

The whole family is enjoying but u see the twin?

Afronita reunites with Dancegod Loyd

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video in which Dancegod Loyd was seen together with Afronita dancing to OV's "Saara."

The video of the two DWP breakaways performing together excited scores of their fans who admire their chemistry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh