Star actress Jackie Appiah has captured a stunning moment of style, grace, confidence, and luxury

She shared a video donning oozing elegance in a @bveystyling dress and hair by @naadsluxuryhair on Instagram

Fans of the A-list Ghanaian entertainer who thronged the comments section of her post expressed admiration for her

A-list actress Jackie Appiah delighted fans when she posted a video on her lively Instagram page capturing her incredible beauty and fashion sense.

The Ghanaian star glowed in a straight dress by @bveystyling and hair by @naadsluxuryhair.

Jackie Appiah oozes elegance in luxury dress. Photo credit: jackieappiah.

Source: Instagram

The stunning dress, designer heels, and matching designer bag perfectly conveyed style, elegance, and luxury.

Posting the footage on her page, the actress noted that she was stepping out to ease off the week's stress.

''Hello, weekend. Time to unwind and make some memories,'' Jackie Appiah captioned the video.

The fashion icon garnered the interest of thousands of fans with her beauty, grace, charm, and sartorial selection.

Watch the video below:

Jackie Apiiah melts hearts

The comments section of the A-list Ghanaian entertainer's post is abuzz with love and adoration from her fans.

Bonsu_antwi swooned over Jackie Appiah:

You look very pretty, my princess love ❤️ .

Kyei_barffour gushed:

Oooouuuu who is sheeee???

Mauriciafiamaple said:

Stunning ❤️❤️.

Nalisa indicated:

so pretty.

Gussy_thonz wrote:

My woman crush every day ❤️.

Carolinebadia said:

Perfect... congratulations on your weight loss. You look beautiful.

Official_tish_interiors wrote:

❤️❤️Happy Jackie.

Iam_kwabsjr commented:

Pride of Ghana!❤️.

Nanaserwaayiadom said:

Class mu class.

Zee4real.x reacted:

She's just gorgeous .

Sakyibea_saffo said:

Always gorgeous.

Patriciaaddon commented:

❤️❤️❤️ looking beautiful.

Flaki_de_bello said:

You’re beautiful ❤.

Obaa_offei commented:

Awww, Jackie wo ho twa se blade .

Mieb.ss said:

You good baby.

She_isope gushed:

Girl you are fineeeee.

Vee_vee042 said:

A queen ❤️❤️.

Fiifisey reacted:

Whoosh, this's gorge.

Ritabassey8 posted:

My beautiful crush ❤️.

Abena_damilola commented:

Ibeg my Jackie fine pass them all❤️❤️❤️.

Prissy1 said:

Gorgeous as always ❤️❤️.

Innocentia_nomvula_masango said:

Thee Queen herself❤️❤️❤️.

Officialcynthiara220 gushed over Jackie Appiah:

Extremely gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Jackie Appiah looks fabulous in Maxi dress

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has proven to her fans that she is versatile by washing her clothes with her bare hands in a viral video.

The fashion icon, who has consistently left social media stunned with her looks, wore a stylish dress as she performed a simple house chore.

Source: YEN.com.gh