Salma Mumin Floods Social Media on Her Birthday With Breathtaking Photos

Ghanaian actress, film producer and entrepreneur Salma Mumin turn plus one today, December 14, 2021, and the internet is going gaga with the stunning birthday photos she chose to mark her birthday with on her social media pages.

The actress who turned 32 blessed fans with gorgeous photos and videos on her Instagram page looking bright as ever and entirely stylised.

Wearing a sugar cookie coloured full-length dress with a deep cut slit, the actress poses in the midst of numerous radiant and colourful flowers which was used as props for the birthday photoshoots.

Salma Mumin's beauty in the visuals is one to behold. With her perfectly touched-up face like a newly-married bride, She complements her glow with voluminous curly and long hair. She really knows how to get our attention every time.

She captioned in one of the photos :

ITS MY BIRTHDAY. THANKFUL TO GOD ALMIGHTY FOR THE GRACE AND WISDOM BESTOWED UPON ME.

Fans and industry colleagues have jumped under the comment sessions of these birthday visuals to express their excitement about her plus one and have left wishful thoughts under her posts not forgetting the hearty emojis.

You have really replaced Moesha - Fans scream as Salma Mumin drops powerful photo

Beautiful Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, Salma Mumin, has caused a massive stir on social media with her absolutely gorgeous studio photo. In her latest post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Salma appeared to have visited a photo studio to take some scintillating photos.

Salma was seen seated on a chair as she dazzled in a brown-coloured see-through long-sleeved shirt over coffee-coloured pair of trousers.

