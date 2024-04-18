Quables has been shading Dancegod Lloyd on social media after the dancer celebrated getting verified on TikTok

In a post on X, Quables was baffled that Dancegod Lloyd was celebrating getting verified on social media, seeing it as childish and unnecessary

The pair, who were once friends and co-founders of DWP Academy, seem to have become enemies since Dancegod left DWP

Quables, the co-founder of the popular dance group Dance With a Purpose (DWP) Academy, has taken to social media to express his disbelief at Dancegod Lloyd's celebration of his recent TikTok verification.

In a post on X, Quables expressed his bafflement at Dancegod Lloyd's jubilation over his social media verification. He viewed the celebration as a waste of time and unnecessary, sparking a heated debate among fans and followers. He wrote:

In Ghana, when a dancer has nothing to do anymore, he starts to celebrate verification !!

The post has since garnered a lot of attention, with many fans expressing their disappointment at the apparent rift between the two former friends and co-founders of DWP Academy. The pair, who were once partners, seem to have become enemies since Dancegod Lloyd's departure from the group.

Following Quables shade, Dancegod Lloyd also took to his page to rant and brag about some of his recent achievements.

Quables and Dancegod Lloyd set tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

MaxBoYY1 said:

lol, he is living rent-free in your mind, isn't he? I don’t know your rivalry, but You can’t deny that DGL is the biggest in Gh at the moment.

ayeduase_ reacted:

In Ghana, when a non-dancer doesn’t have anything to do, he manages young dancers and spends the money

Abraham_Asamani said:

You’re with so much hate …. Wat is this supposed to be … smh

Afronita opens academy

In another story, several kids joined AfroStar Kids Academy, the dance academy of celebrated Ghanaian dancer Afronita, as she unveiled them at the launch of the academy.

She revealed that the kids will be learning how to dance at the academy every Sunday, and she urged people to take note of their confidence level at dancing after a month.

Many people applauded her, while others wanted to find out how they could register their wards.

