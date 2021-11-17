I would have 'dealt' with them if not for the crowd - Albert speaks in new video

Journalist Albert has been spotted in a new video speaking about his audition with Nana Aba and her colleagues

According to him, his confidence would have remained the same if he was facing only the panel of judges

He revealed that many people trooped into the room of the audition to watch him speak

Journalist Albert Nat Hyde, the blogger who has gone viral over an audition at GH One with Nana Aba, Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere, has spoken in a fresh interview.

While speaking with award-winning Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix in an exclusive YouTube interview, Journalist Albert said his confidence plummeted at a point.

According to him, many people who were in a different room trooped into the audition room to watch his exchanges with the panel made up of Nana Aba, Bridget and Serwaa.

Photos of Journalist Albert and panel of judges. Source: Instagram/@zionfelixdotcom, @fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

According to him, the crowd that were standing behind the panel and almost filled room made him tense and he started to fumble.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He said it was as if the whole world was against him and that they appeared to be anticipating him to make a wrong move so that they could use it against him.

Journalist Albert said left to him alone, he would have spoken up and maintained his confidence if he was left alone with the three judges.

Forward to the 35th minute:

He added that from the questions that were being thrown at him, it was obvious that the panel were waiting for him and had dug up his activities on social media and presented them to him.

Albert Nat Hyde said he was not interested in becoming a TV star but rather went to the show to satisfy his curiosity.

I was chased and called 'thief' - Journalist Albert speaks up after Nana Aba and co 'roasted' him

The young man at the center of a trending video involving Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo, shared his side of the story on social media.

According to a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Zionfelix and believed to be the words of Albert Hyde, he narrated how the whole incident happened.

In his narration, the young man stated that his dilemma started after he said he was a blogger when he was asked about 'what he was doing currently'.

He went on to indicate that his audition turned into a Sanhedrin where the panelists, as well as crew members of the show, walked in to take part in his 'roasting'.

Read more: https://yen.com.gh/entertainment/celebrities/197749-i-slapped-chased-called-thief-young-journalist-speaks-roasting-nana-aba-co/

Source: Yen.com.gh