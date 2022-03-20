Gospel musician, Brother Sammy, recounted that his significant other said he wanted to use her for rituals

The Bozza hit singer explained that the accusation followed his wife's ectopic pregnancy, which required an operation to save her life

He revealed the deep cracks in his marriage as he sat for an interview on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, March 19

Ghanaian gospel musician, Brother Sammy, has narrated that his wife accused him of attempting to use her for rituals relative to her ectopic pregnancy.

Recounting what led to the claims on United Showbiz on Saturday, March 19, Brother Sammy disclosed that his wife returned to Ghana from abroad and got pregnant while in their marital home.

According to him, his wife developed an ectopic pregnancy, a medical condition that occurs when a fertilised egg attaches somewhere outside the uterus, according to my.clevelandclinic.org.

Need for an operation to save wife's life

He revealed that doctors recommended surgery to save his wife's life, for which they both agreed.

Brother Sammy recalled that the problems began after doctors discharged his wife from the hospital.

He explained that during her recovery at home, he got a music gig that required his presence in Accra, and his wife permitted he could embark on the trip.

Brother Sammy's wife accuses him of occult practice

While at the programme in Accra, the Bozza hit singer said he called his better half to find out how things were faring back at home, but she complained bitterly during their conversation.

He said his wife accused him of attempting to use her for rituals.

