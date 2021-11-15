The young man who was grilled by Nana Aba Anamoah and her colleagues has spoken

According to the young man, there were many aspects that were not reported in the video

He said at a point, a woman tried slapping him and he was chased like a thief

The young man at the center of a trending video involving Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo, has shared his side of the story on social media.

According to a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Zionfelix and believed to be the words of the man in question, he narrated how the whole incident happened.

In his narration, the young stated that his dilemma started after he said he was a blogger when he was asked about 'what he was doing currently'.

He went on to indicate that his audition turned into a Sanhedrin where the panellists, as well as crew members of the show, walked in to take part in his 'roasting'.

The young man said after many missiles were thrown at him, he was asked to walk out of the audition.

He said a lady tried slapping him after he talked back at her for asking him why he did not apologise to the judges.

Fearing for his life, the young man said he quickly tried leaving the premises after some peoople asked him to run.

He however said his action caused two men to pursue him and he had to cross the street without even looking after they started calling him a thief.

Nana Aba and colleagues go after young man who 'insulted' them online

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a trending video showing senior journalists Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere confronting a man on live TV has popped up online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a young journalist believed to be a blogger, was asked to present a political show.

Before he could gather his thoughts to set the ball rolling, Bridget Otoo interjected and it led to a barrage of attacks from the other judges.

